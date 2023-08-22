HamberMenu
T.N. has attracted ₹2.97 lakh crore investment proposals in the manufacturing sector over past two years: CM Stalin

The CM, speaking at a virtual meeting of the Economic Advisory Committee, also highlighted the progress made under schemes such as the ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ and ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’

August 22, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: RAGU R

During the past two years, Tamil Nadu has attracted a total of 241 investment proposals in the manufacturing sector to the tune of ₹2.97 lakh crore, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said.

During his speech at a virtual meeting of the Chief Minister’s Economic Advisory Committee, Mr. Stalin said the proposals included those of Mitsubishi, Pegatron and Ola, among others.

Mr. Stalin said that many investment proposals have also been received in the non-leather footwear industry sector that could potentially provide increased employment opportunities for women. Proposals have also been received in the in e-vehicles sector. He also underlined T.N.’s notable progress in the electronics sector.

“I strongly believe that when these efforts emerge successful, there would be more employment opportunities for youths from Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Stalin said. Citing data from the State Planning Commission, the CM underlined the positive impacts of the ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme.

The ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ scheme has benefitted over 27 lakh students so far and over 13 lakh students have benefitted from the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme for skill development, he said. Under the ‘Pudhumai Penn’ scheme, over 1.50 lakh girl students have benefitted.

The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, scheduled to be launched on September 15, would not only aid women’s livelihood but also increase their self-respect, Mr. Stalin said.

Members of the panel: Nobel laureate Esther Duflo, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, development economist Jean Drèze and former Union Finance Secretary S. Narayan were present at the meeting.

Besides the panel members, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials were also present during the meeting.

