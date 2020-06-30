T.N. has 704 containment zones

CHENNAI

30 June 2020 00:28 IST

104 of them are in Chennai, followed by Salem with 84

There are 704 containment zones across 29 districts in the State, as on June 26, according to the Tamil Nadu government.

Of these, 104 are in Chennai, 84 in Salem, 72 in Tiruvannamalai, 64 in Cuddalore and 57 in Madurai. Other districts with less than 50 containment zones are: Nagapattinam (46), Tirupattur (45), Tiruvallur (38), Tiruppur (26), Kancheepuram (19), Thanjavur (19), Ranipet (18), Chengalpattu (16), Dindigul (13), Villupuram (13), Kallakurichi (11), Ramanathapuram (10), Virudhunagar (8), Coimbatore (seven), Sivaganga (six), Krishnagiri (five), Tirunelveli (five), Theni (four), Thoothukudi (four), Erode, Pudukkottai, Tenkasi (two), Tiruvarur (two) and Kanniyakumari (one).

The Nilgiris, Namakkal, Dharmapuri, Tiruchi, Vellore, Perambalur, Karur and Ariyalur districts had no containment zones.

