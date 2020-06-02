T.N. has 1,162 new COVID-19 cases

CHENNAI

02 June 2020 10:57 IST

Chennai adds 964 to its tally; toll rises by 11

For the second day running, Tamil Nadu reported more than 1,000 cases of COVID-19.

The State added 1,162 cases on Monday, its highest single-day spike so far, taking its tally to 23,145*.

It was another high for Chennai as well, with 964 indigenous cases and three imported ones. The city’s total number of cases now stands at 15,770, of which 8,181 persons have been discharged.

Another 413 persons were discharged across the State, taking the number of persons discharged so far to 13,170. The State has 10,138 active cases.

31-year-old dies

With 11 more deaths, T.N.’s toll rose to 184, of which 138 were from Chennai. Among them was a 31-year-old woman from Chennai, who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on May 29. She had systemic hypertension, hypothyroidism, morbid obesity, chronic kidney disease and was on maintenance haemodialysis. She died on May 31 due to cardiopulmonary arrest, septic shock and respiratory failure. Three of the 11 deaths were in private hospitals in Chennai.

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar urged people not to resort to self-medication for symptoms of high-grade fever, body pain and sore throat.

Through the Drugs Control Department, pharmacies had warned not to encourage self-medication, he told reporters.

“Do not consider it to be an ordinary fever or throat pain. We used to see such patients coming late for help in dengue,” he said.

People used to come in with dengue shock syndrome. Similarly, in COVID-19, a person may feel alright, but his/her lungs will be involved. This is why we are screening persons with Influenza-Like Illness across the State. Early detection will help in reducing mortality,” he said.

When a person with co-morbidites seeks medical help late, it is a big challenge for doctors, he added.

Of the 1,162 new patients - 685 men, 473 women and four transgender - 50 persons had returned from other States.

Of them, 32 had returned from Maharashtra, 10 from Delhi, three from Karnataka and one each from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal by road and rail. One person who returned by flight from Haryana also tested positive.

Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu reported 48 new cases, Tiruvallur had 33 cases, Tiruvannamalai had 10 cases and Kancheepuram had nine cases.

Till date, 92 of the 2,731 persons who returned by international flights have tested positive for COVID-19, while 21 of the 11,872 persons who returned by domestic flights have tested positive. Of the 10,270 persons who returned by train, 244 persons have tested positive, while 1,271 persons who returned by road have also tested positive.

With another 11,377 samples tested on Monday, the total number of samples tested till date increased to 5,03,339. Testing of 636 samples is under process.

Price cap for tests

The Indian Council of Medical Research had fixed Rs.4,500 as the charge for COVID-19 testing in private laboratories, the Minister said, adding: “If we test around 12,000 samples a day, 80% of these tests are conducted in government hospitals. We held a discussion with private laboratories and have insisted that they bring down the cost to Rs.3,000. They have agreed to this, and a formal announcement will be made soon. Private laboratories, including those in corporate hospitals, have given their consent.”

On charges for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals, he said, “We held three to four rounds of discussions with private hospitals. A Government Order fixing the charges for COVID-19 treatment will be issued within two days. This will fix the charges under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, and put a price cap for treating COVID-19 patients.”

(*This is inclusive of two deaths cross-notified to other States and one patient who died after testing negative for the infection)