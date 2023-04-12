T.N. Handlooms Minister announces scheme to enthuse youngsters to venture into weaving career

April 12, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed conducting an induction and entrepreneurship programme, to encourage youngsters to take up weaving as a profession.

An estimated ₹1.40 crore will be allocated to implement the Weaver’s Induction and Entrepreneurship Programme with 300 youngsters. On successful completion of their training, they will be inducted into a nearby weavers’ cooperative and will also be recommended for loans under the Union government’s Mudra scheme, to become entrepreneurs.

Minister for Textiles and Handlooms R. Gandhi announced this during his reply, in response to a discussion on the budget allocation for his Department, in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

To improve silk production, the Department has also proposed to set up a handloom silk park in Arni as part of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi’s centenary celebrations.

Sale of silk saris brings in handsome returns

An effort to increase the sale of silk saris has paid off handsomely for Co-optex. The Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society organised an exclusive silk festival in Thillaiyadi Valliammai Pattu Maligai, besides in showrooms in Salem and Cuddalore in February and March this year, and earned ₹135.27 lakh through sales.

Last year, the society earned an additional ₹29.02 crore as profit during 2022-23, as compared to the previous year. The retail sales stood at ₹200.92 crore as against ₹171.90 crore in 2021-22.

The society set up an e-commerce portal in 2014-15. Its online sales, as of last year, since inception, stood at ₹8.25 crore.

After a steep fall in the number of cotton weaver societies in 2021-22 the handloom sector appears to be reviving. From 1,018 societies in 2021-22as against 1,044 in 2020-21, it has risen to 1,029 cotton weaver societies now. As many as 83 silk weaver societies are functioning currently.

The number of handlooms, however, have registered a fall. At present in the State there are 2,17,405 handlooms, including 53,182 silk and 1,64,223 that produce cotton cloth.

The State tops in the performance of weavers in the Mudra scheme introduced by the Union government in 2016. As many as 13,618 weavers have either credit cards or have availed of Mudra loans. In 2022-23 an amount of ₹66.70 crore was disbursed as loans in the State.