T.N. had off-budget borrowings of ₹14,734.92 crore in 2020-21

Tamil Nadu had off-budget borrowings of ₹14,734.92 crore in the year, which ended in March 2021, according to the State Finance Audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) tabled in the recently concluded Legislative Assembly session.

Off-budget borrowings refer to the borrowings undertaken by the State public sector for which the principal and interest are serviced out of State budgets. During the said year, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation borrowed ₹14,700.49 crore and Tamil Nadu Water Resources Conservation and Rivers Restoration Corporation Limited borrowed ₹34.43 crore, for which repayment of principal and interest would be made through the budget in future, the CAG said.

Borrowings made by the Corporations/Agencies for implementing various State Plan Programmes, for which the State government has to repay the principal and interest, are not captured in the Finance Accounts of the State. These borrowings add to the liabilities of the State indirectly, it noted.

In March this year, the Centre tweaked its norms for determining the borrowing ceiling for States, which would be adjusted by factoring in the off-budget borrowings since 2020-21. Following the difficulties expressed by States, the Centre relaxed the norms later stating that off-budget borrowings done by States up to 2020-21 may not be adjusted. It further said only the off-budget borrowings done in 2021-22 could be adjusted over up to four years till March 2026.

States have been allowed to borrow 3.5% of their Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) in 2022-23. An additional borrowing of 0.5% of GSDP is allowed based on fulfilment of power sector reforms and their contributions to the National Pension System for government employees.

According to sources, Tamil Nadu has limited off-budget borrowings. As per data from the Reserve Bank of India, Tamil Nadu’s net market borrowings (after adjusting for repayments) stood at ₹21,528 crore so far in the fiscal 2022-23 (till August) when compared to ₹34,000 crore in the same period in 2021-22.