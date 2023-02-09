T.N. habitat board tenement dwellers form welfare associations

February 09, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s (TNUHDB) Nam Kudiyiruppu Nam Poruppu (Our homes, our responsibility) scheme has crossed a significant milestone this month with the formation of residents welfare associations (RWAs) in nearly 90% of the tenements.

The ambitious scheme, launched in December 2021, was aimed at transferring a huge part of the maintenance work and the collection of maintenance charges to the communities through RWAs. The formation of RWAs, attempted even earlier in few places, had so far remained elusive for the board.

As part of the new scheme, the board had assessed that 694 RWAs had to be formed in all its tenements across the State based on the number of families. While 611 RWAs have been formed as on last Friday, the remaining would be formed soon, J.A. Nirmal Raj, chief community development officer of the board, said.

According to the scheme, the RWAs, once functional, would be responsible for collecting the monthly maintenance charges. TNUHDB would release grant to each RWA, equivalent to the money they collected. The associations would do routine and minor repair works while the board would do major repairs.

M. Govinda Rao, Managing Director, TNUHDB, said that the board was planning a capacity building exercise on a large scale to train the office-bearers of RWAs on the bylaws, bookkeeping and ensuring effective functioning of the associations. He said one RWA in each of the board’s 21 divisions would be formed as a model RWA with the community development wing working closely with them. They would in turn be used to train other RWAs.

Mr. Raj said despite minor hiccups, the formation of RWAs was largely smooth. “While office-bearers were elected unopposed in most places, we were happy that elections were held in a transparent manner in some places to elect them,” he said. As mandated by the scheme, adequate representation of women were ensured in the association, he added.

He said children and youngsters in tenements were made to take part in model parliament proceedings to learn leadership skills.

Challenges ahead

In some places, the newly-formed RWAs have already met. For instance, 53 associations formed in TNUHDB’s Kannagi Nagar settlement recently came together for an interaction with the jurisdictional police to discuss the issues they faced.

V. Marisamy, a long-time resident, who runs the Muthal Thalaimurai Trust to help the youngsters in Kannagi Nagar, acknowledged that it would be a challenge for office-bearers to get the backing of all the people. The people should realise that the RWAs can be their interface to the government machinery, he said, adding that the meeting held recently was an effort to build such confidence.

M. Tamilarasan, the president of Nammal Mudiyum 18th Block TNUHDB Residents’ Welfare Association, was effectively running an association for his block in Perumbakkam even before the launch of the new scheme.

Mr. Tamilarasan, a housekeeping and fire safety manager at a private concern, said that it was a struggle in the initial years. “I had to spend my own money to install CCTV cameras to address safety issues and carry out certain repair works,” he said. A team from the World Bank recently visited his association, considered one of the model RWAs by the board, to understand how effectively the scheme is functioning.

While he has earned the confidence and backing of the residents of his block after two years of work, a section of residents in other areas felt that such an individual-driven success could be difficult to replicate in all the places.

A woman resident of TNUHDB tenements in K.P. Park, speaking on anonymity, said that collection of maintenance charges would be a challenge. As per rules, those residing in tenements with lifts should pay a monthly maintenance of ₹750 while those in buildings without lifts should pay ₹250.

“While some do not trust the RWAs, many are genuinely not in a position to pay ₹750 per month,” she said. Moreover, there should be more clarity on what would constitute as minor repairs and what as major repairs. “We do not want the board to fully shift the responsibility of maintenance to us,” she said.

Pointing out that only 30% of the residents in his block regularly paid maintenance charges, Mr. Tamilarasan acknowledged that collection would be a problem. He stressed the need for ensuring that associations functioned without interference by local political leaders.

Mr. Raj said clarity on minor and major repair works would be provided during capacity building exercise. He expressed hope that the issues in payment of maintenance would be addressed eventually once people saw the work of RWAs.