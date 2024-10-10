T.N. govt. will expedite process to fill vacant V-C posts in State universities: Govi Chezhiaan

The Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department will expedite steps to fill vacancies for the post of vice-chancellors and registrars in State-run universities, said Minister for Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan in Chennai on Thursday (October 10, 2024).

Speaking to the media after chairing a review meeting of the Higher Education Department for the first time since being inducted into the Tamil Nadu Cabinet, Mr. Chezhiaan said, “Tamil Nadu tops among other States in India in terms of Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education. Schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan, Pudhumai Penn, and Tamil Pudhalvan play an important role in encouraging students to pursue their education. The primary objective of the department is to ensure the overall development of all students.”

Responding to a question on the deadlock between Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi and the State government over the inclusion of a representative from the University Grants Commission (UGC) in the search committees to choose vice-chancellors, he said: “The Chief Minister has advised to avoid tussles and follow the rules and regulations in the interest of the students. The department will hold consultations with senior officials to decide on this matter.”

Speaking about the recent clash between groups of students from two colleges in Chennai, in which a student lost his life, the Minister said the State government was taking steps to create awareness by organising counselling programmes on college campuses to curb such issues.

