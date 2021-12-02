‘T.N. Govt. will ensure water doesn’t stagnate’

CM inspects works to drain water

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inspected works to drain water from the Pallikaranai marshland into the Buckingham Canal, and said his government would ensure that rainwater does not stagnate.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Stalin said he had ordered authorities to take action on issues raised by the people of Alarmelumangapuram in Semmanchery. “The residents told me about their problems during my visit, and within 10 minutes, water, milk and food was provided to them and floodwaters removed,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister had tweeted that he was visiting the flood-affected areas to review the situation directly.

He said at a time when the people were suffering so much, the government had to stand with them.

“I am doing this with utmost affection for the people and to listen to the troubles they are facing in person,” Mr. Stalin said.