T.N. govt. warns agents against taking Tamils for illegal jobs in Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar

The Tamil Nadu government’s Commissionerate of Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare on Sunday warned of strict legal action against agents/agencies sending people abroad for work without being registered with the Union government.

The advisory followed the recent rescue of 83 Tamils so far from Cambodia, Thailand and Myanmar where they arrived on tourist visas but were “pressured to engage in illegal online activities”, said an official release from Commissioner B. Krishnamoorthy. “Those who refuse are subjected to electric shocks and physical abuse”.

Information on overseas employment and on resolving issues faced by Tamils abroad could contact the Tamil Nadu Government’s Commissionerate of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils at 18003093793 (within India) or 8069009901 (for calls from abroad) or 8069009900. The Protector of Emigrants in Chennai could be contacted for assistance at 9042149222.

According to recent reports, Indian nationals are being lured for employment through Thailand in Lao People’s Democratic Republic (PDR) aka Laos. “These fake jobs are for posts such as digital sales and marketing executives or customer support service by dubious companies involved in call centre scams and crypto currency fraud in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos”.

Agents in Dubai, Bangkok and Singapore associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by conducting interviews and the typing test and are offering high salaries, hotel bookings along with return air tickets and visa facilitation, it said.

“Victims are illegally taken across the border into Laos from Thailand and held captive to work in Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Laos under harsh and restrictive conditions. At times, they are taken hostages by criminal syndicates indulging in illegal activities and forced to work in strenuous conditions under constant physical and mental torture”.

The Commissionerate further pointed out that the visa on arrival in Thailand or Laos does not permit employment and the Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals coming to Laos on such visas.

“It may be noted that tourist visa is to be used only for the purpose of tourism. Please note that those convicted of human trafficking crimes have been sentenced up to 18 years in prison in Laos. Therefore, Indian nationals are advised not to get enticed and entrapped in such fraudulent or exploitative job offers,” it added.

Tamils could also contact the Indian diplomatic mission in Laos at +856-2055536568 or cons.vientianne@mea.gov.in or Indian mission in Cambodia at cons.phnompehh@mea.gov.in and visa.phnompehh@mea.gov.in.