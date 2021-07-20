T.N. govt urged to fill vacant posts of super specialists

It should take a step forward to achieve the goal of equitable healthcare for all, says Association

The Interns and Postgraduates Association of Tamil Nadu (IPAT) has urged the State government to take urgent measures to fill the vacant posts of super specialists on a priority basis.

In a press release issued, IPAT said non-service postgraduates were usually accused by the government of not serving the compulsory bond of two years after completion of PG course. A total of 144 super speciality (DM/MCh) doctors passed out in 2020 from various government medical colleges across the State. None of them were given a chance to serve the patients in their areas of specialisation, it said.

Since COVID-19 was at its peak during 2020, the government decided to engage the super specialists in COVID-19 wards as contract medical officers for a meagre pay.

The association said many super speciality posts were vacant in medical colleges for several months. A number of super specialists in non-service PGs were running from pillar to post to get accommodated in the available vacancies.

One of the doctors said during the counselling held recently, they were offered postings in secondary care institutions where they would not have any infrastructure to practice their speciality. For 144 non-service super specialists, less than 20 seats of secondary care level taluk and district hospitals were shown. Many super specialists were without jobs for more than one month, IPAT said.

Twelve posts of vascular surgeons were vacant in the State, while more than seven cardiology posts were also vacant. Some rare specialties such as rheumatology and oncology were not available in many medical colleges, the association said, adding that the government should create more posts in all super specialities.

The government should take urgent measures to fill up the vacant posts of super specialists on a priority basis and take a step forward to achieve the goal of equitable healthcare for all, it said.