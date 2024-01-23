ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. govt. to take literary agents to Delhi book fair

January 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Chennai

The literary agents at the recently concluded Chennai International Book Fair signed over 400 Memoranda of Understandings

The Hindu Bureau

Book on display at Chennai International Book Fair at Trade Centre last week.

The State government plans to take the first batch of literary agents to the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair  in an effort to facilitate a platform for them to pursue their career.

The literary agents at the recently concluded Chennai International Book Fair had signed over 400 Memoranda of Understandings (MoU). As many as 20 people were trained as literary agents as part of the pilot project by the State government to bridge the gap between the publishers and authors.

“The literary agents had the freedom to choose the authors who they wanted to represent at the fair. Many writers such as Sivasankari understood the importance of a literary agent at the global level and were welcoming of the idea,” said T. Sankara Saravanan, Deputy Director (Translation) at the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. He also added that few writers who were apprehensive of the idea would soon be onboard.

Peer Mohamed, a literary agent, said, “As many more Indian languages will come to the Delhi Book fair, there will be an opportunity to bring them into other languages in the country.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Representing 20 Tamil authors including former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Mohamed signed 39 MoUs at CIBF. “Mr. Karunanidhi’s Romapuri Pandian has been signed to be translated into two languages,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US