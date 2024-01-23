T.N. govt. to take literary agents to Delhi book fair

January 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Chennai

The State government plans to take the first batch of literary agents to the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair in an effort to facilitate a platform for them to pursue their career.

The literary agents at the recently concluded Chennai International Book Fair had signed over 400 Memoranda of Understandings (MoU). As many as 20 people were trained as literary agents as part of the pilot project by the State government to bridge the gap between the publishers and authors.

“The literary agents had the freedom to choose the authors who they wanted to represent at the fair. Many writers such as Sivasankari understood the importance of a literary agent at the global level and were welcoming of the idea,” said T. Sankara Saravanan, Deputy Director (Translation) at the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. He also added that few writers who were apprehensive of the idea would soon be onboard.

Peer Mohamed, a literary agent, said, “As many more Indian languages will come to the Delhi Book fair, there will be an opportunity to bring them into other languages in the country.”

Representing 20 Tamil authors including former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Mohamed signed 39 MoUs at CIBF. “Mr. Karunanidhi’s Romapuri Pandian has been signed to be translated into two languages,” he said.