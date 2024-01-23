GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. govt. to take literary agents to Delhi book fair

The literary agents at the recently concluded Chennai International Book Fair signed over 400 Memoranda of Understandings

January 23, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Book on display at Chennai International Book Fair at Trade Centre last week.

Book on display at Chennai International Book Fair at Trade Centre last week.

The State government plans to take the first batch of literary agents to the upcoming New Delhi World Book Fair  in an effort to facilitate a platform for them to pursue their career.

The literary agents at the recently concluded Chennai International Book Fair had signed over 400 Memoranda of Understandings (MoU). As many as 20 people were trained as literary agents as part of the pilot project by the State government to bridge the gap between the publishers and authors.

“The literary agents had the freedom to choose the authors who they wanted to represent at the fair. Many writers such as Sivasankari understood the importance of a literary agent at the global level and were welcoming of the idea,” said T. Sankara Saravanan, Deputy Director (Translation) at the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation. He also added that few writers who were apprehensive of the idea would soon be onboard.

Peer Mohamed, a literary agent, said, “As many more Indian languages will come to the Delhi Book fair, there will be an opportunity to bring them into other languages in the country.”

Representing 20 Tamil authors including former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Mohamed signed 39 MoUs at CIBF. “Mr. Karunanidhi’s Romapuri Pandian has been signed to be translated into two languages,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.