TN Govt. to speed up Thirumazhisai satellite township project

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 16:59 IST

The Tamil Nadu government will take steps to speed up its project to develop a satellite township at Thirumazhisai, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said in the State Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

The Minister’s comments came as a response to DMK legislator V.G. Raajendran (Tiruvallur), who suggested that the State government should develop satellite townships instead of expanding the Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA) to new areas without developing civic infrastructure facilities there.

However, Mr. Muthusamy said it would not be possible to not include more areas within the CMA waiting for infrastructure to be developed in the newly-included areas.

Mr. Raajendran also urged the government to ensure the efficient functioning of Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) so as to ensure the quality of constructions by builders.

As for constructions within the CMDA jurisdiction, the State government must ensure the quality of construction of residential units by builders by seeking reports of soil test, water tests and structural designs at regular intervals so that mishaps do not occur, he said. “Stage-wise structural report should be received from them once in three months,” he urged the State government. Recalling a time from 2011 when he said he obtained approvals within 10 days for a project, the DMK MLA charged that the efficiency has gone down during the past 10 years.

During his speech in the House, S. Ambethkumar (Vandavasi) also said the efficient functioning of the CMDA would help approvals for construction projects to be obtained at the earliest.