T.N. govt. to launch drive to enrol over 2.47 lakh Class XII students who did not pursue higher education

The Tamil Nadu government is planning to organise the Naan Mudhalvan -- Uyarvukku Padi programme across the State to enroll over 2.47 lakh students, who have either failed in Class XII exams or have been absent or passed but had not applied for higher education.

Of 3,97,809 Class XII students during 2022-23, 2,39,270 students have enrolled in higher education and 45,440 students have applied for higher education, “while 1,13,099 students have either not applied or not provided sufficient details of enrolment,” according to a communication from Chief Secretary N. Muruganandam to District Collectors.

In 2023-2024, of the 3,31,540 Class XII students, 1,97,510 students have applied for higher education, while 1,34,030 students have either not applied or not provided sufficient details of application. The Naan Mudhalvan -- Uyarvukku Padi programme would be organised at the divisional level in all 94 divisions across all districts, to ensure the enrolment of these 2,47,129 students from 2023 and 2024.

The programme aims to provide guidance, support, and resources to these students, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future educational pursuits. The District Collector is to anchor the programme and arrange for convergence of various departments “to facilitate the 100% enrolment of students in colleges or if reasons so warrant then for short-term skilling programmes as a last resort”.

Some of the reasons for students not choosing to pursue a college education may be manifold. It could be lack of information about higher education or some could have married or were planning to get married. Necessity to take up a job, unwilling or terminally ill parents, students with special needs, health issues, distance constraints, fear of going to college, difficulty in paying college fee, not having the required documents or not getting the preferred course could be the other reasons.

For these reasons, “options may be offered to students by way of showcasing various opportunities available to tide over the circumstances that are barriers in the way to education”, said Mr. Muruganandam. Bank loans, Learn, Earn & Grow (LEG) courses, admission in polytechnics/ITIs, scholarships, family counselling, hostel admissions, certificate camps and NGO help would be offered to them. Pudhumai Penn and Tamizh Pudhalvan schemes would also be available for them, he said.

The communication also listed out tasks to be completed by various authorities in this regard, including District Collectors, Revenue Divisional Officers, Chief Educational Officers, District Employment Officers, College Principals, Child Welfare Officers, Assistant Commissioners of Labour, District Backward Class Welfare Officers, District Adi Dravidar Welfare Officers, TNeGA, NGOs, among others.

