T.N. govt. to increase ‘Innuyir Kappom’ funding for road accident victims to ₹2 lakh

The Tamil Nadu government will increase its funding under the ‘Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48’ from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh soon. The scheme, which funds the treatment of persons injured in road accidents for the first 48 hours, has covered three lakh beneficiaries so far, according to State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian.

Shortly after meeting the 3,00,000th beneficiary at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Thursday (November 7, 2024), the Minister said the government has so far spent ₹261.46 crore for ‘Innuyir Kappom-Nammai Kakkum 48’ that was launched in December 2021.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was requested to increase the amount of ₹1 lakh for the first 48 hours of treatment, and accordingly, it was announced in the last Budget that the amount would be increased to ₹2 lakh. The process is underway and it would be rolled out soon, Mr. Subramanian told reporters.

MRB examination

Mr. Subramanian said that applications for the notification from the Medical Services Recruitment Board for 2,553 posts of doctors were received till July 15. A total of 23,917 persons have applied for these posts. The process for certificate verification is in progress and an eligibility list of agencies to hold the online examination for all 23,917 applicants is being drawn up, and would be finalised soon.

“The examination will be held on January 27, 2025,” he said, adding that these 2,553 posts were arrived at after taking into consideration the vacancies arising till 2026.

The Minister, however, denied that there was a shortage of doctors in government hospitals in the State. Citing the example of RGGGH, which receives 10,000 to 15,000 outpatients a day, he said there were a total of 4,870 employees including 1,002 doctors, 2,000 post-graduate medical students, 709 staff nurses, 143 hospital workers, and 194 male nursing and female nursing assistants.

“Steps are being taken to fill the vacant posts in the State as per rules,” he added.

Health Secretary Supriya Sahu, Director of Medical Education and Research J. Sangumani, and RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan were present.

