T.N. govt. to extend iris-based scanners for Aadhaar authentication at all fair price shops

Published - June 27, 2024 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Distribution of palm oil and tur dal through fair price shops for May and June months was due to elections and it would be streamlined by the first week of July, says Minister.

Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani on Thursday announced that iris-based scanners for Aadhaar authentication at fair price shops for issuing commodities will be made available in addition to the fingerprint-based authentication.

Initiating the discussion on demand for grants for his department in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Sakkarapani said his department would construct 50 new buildings for direct purchase centres (DPC) under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in 14 districts at a cost of ₹15 crore.

He said out of 3,600 DPCs functioning in the State, only 620 had their own buildings, while others were being operated in rental or private buildings. He said his department would construct its own buildings for DPCs in a phased manner.

Further, the Minister said the delay in distribution of palm oil and tur dal through fair price shops for May and June months was due to elections and it would be streamlined by the first week of July. The Consumer Protection Department would organise awareness-cum-training programmes for 100 women self-help group members each from 388 panchayat unions.

Among the other announcements made by the Minister include construction of additional warehouses to store food grains, replacing usage of insecticides in warehouses with ultraviolet lamps, renovation of warehouses under Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation, and digitisation of warehouse management.

