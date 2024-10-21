T.N. govt to empower ‘climate warriors’ with 100 e-autos for environmental awareness

The Tamil Nadu government will provide 100 e-autos to ‘climate warriors’, women from Self Help Groups, at a cost of ₹3.87 crore, as part of an initiative aimed at enhancing climate awareness among the public and creating livelihood opportunities for these women.

As per an announcement made during the 2023-24 Budget, the State is set to launch an initiative led by women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) who will spearhead awareness campaigns on environmental issues. To support this, the government will allocate ₹20 crore for electric autorickshaws that will facilitate outreach efforts.

A recent G.O. issued in this regard said the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) has proposed distribution of 500 e-autorickshaws, with a focus on educating communities about the ban on single-use plastics, promoting eco-friendly alternatives.

“Recognising the importance of women’s role in tackling climate change, the government will launch the ‘Climate Warriors’, a climate literacy programme, led by women SHGs in the State. In the first phase, 500 SHGs will lead this green campaign to spread awareness on environment and climate change. The SHGs will be provided with electric autorickshaws at a cost of ₹20 crore towards this purpose,” the order issued by P. Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary to Departments of Environment, Climate Change and Forests stated.

Initially, 100 e-autos will be provided to the climate warriors, with an investment of ₹3.87 crore, funded by the TNPCB. This initiative not only aims to enhance climate literacy but also seeks to create livelihood opportunities for women in these groups.

According to an official, the electric autorickshaws will be used to spread awareness about alternatives to single-use plastics, as per the ban imposed by the Tamil Nadu government on January 1, 2019, which encompasses items, including plastic earbuds, balloon sticks, plastic flags, candy and ice cream sticks, thermocol decorations, and plastic utensils.

