T.N. govt. to construct a memorial hall to honour Dalit leader Elayaperumal

April 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government will construct a memorial hall to mark the birth centenary of Dalit leader and former president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee L. Elayaperumal at his home town in Chidambaram, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Assembly on Tuesday.

In a suo motu statement in the House, Mr. Stalin said Elayaperumal was like the veteran leaders Iyothee Thass Pandithar, Rettaimalai Srinivasan, M.C. Rajah, N. Sivaraj, L.C. Gurusamy, Swami Sagajanandar, among others, who worked for social reforms in the society.

The late leader, who worked for the rights of Scheduled Caste community, was agitated on noticing ‘two pot system’ even during his school days and acted against it, the Chief Minister said. Even after joining the Army, he flagged the discrimination with superior officers and it was resolved.

Between 1940 and 1970, Elayaperumal spearheaded several protests on various social issues in the erstwhile South Arcot and Thanjavur districts. He joined the Congress and was elected to the Lok Sabha from Cuddalore Parliamentary constituency at the age of 27. He was MP thrice and also represented Egmore Assembly constituency.

Mr. Stalin recalled that a report tabled by Elayaperumal in Parliament despite an attack on his office was “the basis for the enactment of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.”

When petitions were filed in the Supreme Court challenging a 1971 Act, which abolished hereditary priesthood during the DMK government under then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, the counter-affidavits filed in the apex court pointed to the Elayaperumal Committee report. The Act was eventually upheld.

Mr. Stalin also recalled that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, former Chief Minister Karunanidhi and Elayaperumal undertook a campaign in an open car for the 1980 general election. Karunanidhi had conferred the first ‘Annal Ambedkar Award’ on Elayaperumal in 1998.

All political parties, including the principal opposition AIADMK, welcomed the Chief Minister’s announcement. Leader of the House Duraimurugan recalled having worked together with Elayaperumal in the House.