TN govt to bear travel expenses of its students from Ukraine

Special Correspondent February 25, 2022 15:11 IST

An estimated 5,000 students and emigrants from TN live in the war-hit country; a help desk has been set up and a nodal officer appointed for those stranded in Ukraine to get in touch with

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday announced that the State government would bear the travel expenses of students from Tamil Nadu, who are presently stranded in war-hit Ukraine. Till 10 a.m. on Friday, a total of 916 students and emigrants from Tamil Nadu have got in touch with the helpline set up by the State government, an official release said. An estimated 5,000 students and emigrants from Tamil Nadu are living in Ukraine. Those in need of assistance can reach the State helpline at 1070, and the help desk functioning from Tamil Nadu Podhigai House in Delhi, specially for Tamils in Ukraine at +91 9289516716 or ukrainetamils@gmail.com. Also Read Tamil Nadu students in Ukraine varsities on tenterhook as war breaks out IAS officer and Commissioner of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, Jacintha Lazarus, has been named the State Nodal Officer to facilitate the evacuation of stranded Tamils in Ukraine and to coordinate with their families, the Government of India and the district administrations. The officer can be reached at 9445869848, 9600023645, 9940256444 or 044-281515288. The Chief Resident Commissioner and the Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House in Delhi have also been named contact officers in this regard. In every district, the Personal Assistant (General) to the Collectors will also function as liaisons.



