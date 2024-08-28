GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. govt., Tata Electronics will organise employment camps for women

Published - August 28, 2024 11:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, along with Tata Electronics, will organise employment camps exclusively for women in six districts on August 29 and 30, the government said on Wednesday.

An official release said the camps would be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centres in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, and Tiruvarur districts.

It said the camps would be organised under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The educational qualification is a pass in Class XII, and fresh ITI candidates, aged 18-21, can also attend the camps.

The total number of candidates required is 1,500, and the training period will be 12 months. A monthly stipend of ₹12,000, besides food, transport, and accommodation, will be provided to the selected candidates, it said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.