T.N. govt., Tata Electronics will organise employment camps for women

The Tamil Nadu Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department, along with Tata Electronics, will organise employment camps exclusively for women in six districts on August 29 and 30, the government said on Wednesday.

An official release said the camps would be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centres in Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, and Tiruvarur districts.

It said the camps would be organised under the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS). The educational qualification is a pass in Class XII, and fresh ITI candidates, aged 18-21, can also attend the camps.

The total number of candidates required is 1,500, and the training period will be 12 months. A monthly stipend of ₹12,000, besides food, transport, and accommodation, will be provided to the selected candidates, it said.