GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. govt submitted DPRs for Coimbatore, Madurai metro rail projects without mandatory prerequisites, says Union Minister

Published - July 25, 2024 05:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted by the Tamil Nadu government seeking approval from the Union government for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects do not include the Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Alternative Analysis Report which are mandatory prerequisites for planning metro rail projects in any city, said Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Minister was responding to an unstarred question raised by Lok Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Rani Srikumar regarding the details of the approval status of the DPRs of Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects. As per Metro Rail Policy 2017, the Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Alternative Analysis Report are mandatory prerequisites. The Tamil Nadu government had submitted DPRs for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects without the two mandatory prerequisites, he said.

In his response to a question on steps taken by the Union government to allocate funds for Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase - II, Mr. Sahu said the estimated cost of the project proposed by the Tamil Nadu government for a length of 118.9 km was ₹ 63,246 Crore. The approval of such highly cost-intensive projects depends upon the feasibility of the project and the availability of resources, he said.

Related Topics

Chennai Metro Rail

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.