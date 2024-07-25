T.N. govt submitted DPRs for Coimbatore, Madurai metro rail projects without mandatory prerequisites, says Union Minister

The Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted by the Tamil Nadu government seeking approval from the Union government for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects do not include the Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Alternative Analysis Report which are mandatory prerequisites for planning metro rail projects in any city, said Union Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu in Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The Minister was responding to an unstarred question raised by Lok Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Rani Srikumar regarding the details of the approval status of the DPRs of Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects. As per Metro Rail Policy 2017, the Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Alternative Analysis Report are mandatory prerequisites. The Tamil Nadu government had submitted DPRs for the Coimbatore and Madurai metro rail projects without the two mandatory prerequisites, he said.

In his response to a question on steps taken by the Union government to allocate funds for Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase - II, Mr. Sahu said the estimated cost of the project proposed by the Tamil Nadu government for a length of 118.9 km was ₹ 63,246 Crore. The approval of such highly cost-intensive projects depends upon the feasibility of the project and the availability of resources, he said.