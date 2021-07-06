T.N. govt. should focus on pandemic: Anbumani

Chennai

06 July 2021 01:01 IST

‘Nothing will change by calling Central govt. as Union govt.’

PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Monday disagreed with the State government’s decision to use the term ‘Union government’ instead of ‘Central government’, and said that just by changing names nothing is going to happen.

“The Indian Constitution says Union of States. But by just changing names, nothing is going to happen. The State government should bring good schemes to Tamil Nadu by speaking with the Central government,” he said at an event organised to release the party’s 19th shadow finance budget for the State.

The DMK government should concentrate on the pandemic and should prevent the third wave in State, he added, while welcoming its decision to form an Economic Advisory Council comprising distinguished economists.

Advertising

Advertising

The party’s founder, Dr. S. Ramadoss, who released the shadow budget, said the State’s revenue could be increased by ₹2,22,125 crore to a total revenue of ₹4,98,585 crore.

While promising a strong Lokayukta in the State to curb corruption, the shadow budget also allocated ₹5,000 per month to unemployed youth based on their educational qualifications and ₹2,000 per month to poor families. The budget also allocated ₹25 lakh crore to improve infrastructure in the State for the next 10 years. It promised proportional representation to various caste-groups. With the appropriate handling of mineral resources, revenue of ₹2,09,945 crore could be earned. It stated that ₹50,000 crore from the revenue expenditure of ₹4,27,426 crore would be used to pay off Tamil Nadu’s debt in 10 years.

Dr. Ramadoss said that an ‘Action Taken Report’ and an ‘Economic Survey’, much like the Central government, would be published for Tamil Nadu and said that the State’s economy must grow at 10% for the next 10 years.

Dr. Anbumani said ‘non-taxable revenues’ would be increased to ₹2.09 lakh crore and around ₹1 lakh crore and ₹25,000 crore could be obtained through the sale of granite and M-sand.

“As a pilot project, government buses will be free for everyone in Chennai and for women and children in districts. This will improve the economy and also reduce pollution,” he said.