T.N. govt. should act firmly to get Cauvery water: Vasan

July 03, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Maanila Congress president G.K. Vasan on Monday urged the Tamil Nadu government to act firmly to ensure that the State received its share of water from the Cauvery.

He said the statements of Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on the construction of a new dam in Mekedatu and the release of Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu have “threatened” the farmers in the delta region.

Mr. Vasan alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu was indifferent to Mr. Shivakumar’s statements because of its alliance with the Congress, the ruling party in Karnataka, and keeping in mind the upcoming meeting of parties opposed to the BJP in the neighbouring State.

He said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should have condemned Mr. Shivakumar’s statements if he was concerned about Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water and the welfare of its farmers.

