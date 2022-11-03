TN govt. sets apart nearly ₹100 crore for staff quarters in Chennai

The Hindu Bureau November 03, 2022 16:38 IST

The 190, multi-storied quarters are to come up at Todd Hunter Nagar in Saidapet

The Tamil Nadu government has set apart nearly ₹100 crore for the construction of multi storied quarters, numbering 190, for its staff at Todd Hunter Nagar, Saidapet here. An order to this effect was issued by the Public Works Department (PWD) on Tuesday. This follows an announcement made by Public Works Minister E.V. Velu on the floor of the Assembly in April while moving the Demand for Grants of his department. While the exact amount for the proposed project is around ₹99.76 crore, the government has permitted the PWD to use ₹10 crore during the current financial year with the balance to be released subsequently, according to the order.



