ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. government school teacher murdered on campus in Thanjavur

Updated - November 20, 2024 02:01 pm IST - THANJAVUR

Ramani was stabbed to death allegedly by a man who wanted to marry her, on the Mallipattinam Government High School campus where she worked, on Wednesday morning

The Hindu Bureau

Ramani, the teacher who was murdered on the Mallipattinam Government High School campus, on Wednesday morning | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 26-year-old schoolteacher, Ramani, of Chinnamanai near Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district, was stabbed to death allegedly by a man who wanted to marry her, on the Mallipattinam Government High School campus where she worked, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramani was brutally attacked allegedly by Madhan, 30, of Chinnamanai, and she succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital.

Inquiries revealed that Madhan and his family had met Ramani’s family a few days ago and had expressed their wish to get the duo married. Ramani, however, turned down their arranged marriage proposal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enraged by her rejection, Madhan went to the Government High School on Wednesday morning and allegedly attacked Ramani with a lethal weapon. Subsequently, Ramani, who sustained a deep injury on her neck, was rushed to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai by the school authorities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The Sethubhavachatram Police have registered a case and taken Madhan into their custody for interrogation, sources said.

Education Minister reacts

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a post on X, strongly condemned the attack on the teacher. “Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker,” he said.

“We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students, and fellow teachers of Ramani,” Mr. Poyyamozhi added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US