T.N. government school teacher murdered on campus in Thanjavur

A 26-year-old schoolteacher, Ramani, of Chinnamanai near Mallipattinam in Thanjavur district, was stabbed to death allegedly by a man who wanted to marry her, on the Mallipattinam Government High School campus where she worked, on Wednesday (November 20, 2024) morning.

Ramani was brutally attacked allegedly by Madhan, 30, of Chinnamanai, and she succumbed to her injuries on the way to a hospital.

Inquiries revealed that Madhan and his family had met Ramani’s family a few days ago and had expressed their wish to get the duo married. Ramani, however, turned down their arranged marriage proposal.

Enraged by her rejection, Madhan went to the Government High School on Wednesday morning and allegedly attacked Ramani with a lethal weapon. Subsequently, Ramani, who sustained a deep injury on her neck, was rushed to the Government Hospital at Pattukottai by the school authorities.

She was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. The Sethubhavachatram Police have registered a case and taken Madhan into their custody for interrogation, sources said.

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, in a post on X, strongly condemned the attack on the teacher. “Violence against teachers cannot be tolerated. Strict legal action will be taken against the attacker,” he said.

“We express our deepest condolences to the bereaved family, students, and fellow teachers of Ramani,” Mr. Poyyamozhi added.