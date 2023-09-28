HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. govt. school students on cloud nine over their visit to Russia

They will be having a first-hand experience in rocket and space science in Russia

September 28, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Students who have been chosen for the trip to Russia for a learning experience in rocket and space science.

Students who have been chosen for the trip to Russia for a learning experience in rocket and space science. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Clad in blue coats and trousers, 50 students of government schools across the State, are overwhelmed with joy as they are ready to visit Russia to have a first-hand experience in rocket and space science. They will be leaving Chennai on Saturday and return on October 7. Twelve teachers are also accompanying them.

They were among the 500 students who attended the online classes on rocket and space science conducted by A. Sivathanu Pillai, former Chief Executive Officer of BrahMos Aerospace and Chief Controller of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), when the country was reeling under the pandemic caused by COVID-19. 

“We regularly conducted tests to filter the talents. The projects submitted by students were also taken into consideration to prepare the final list,” said Mr. Pillai, who would lead the team. In Russia, the students could learn a lot unlike the U.S. where access was limited. “But for the Ukraine war, the students can visit laboratories in Russia. The laboratories are busy because of the war,” he said.

They would visit Rocket Technology and Petropavalovsk Fort Victory Tower, Ware Exhibition, Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre and other places and interact with cosmonauts. “It is just the beginning. Students have the capacity, and it is for the teachers to bring out their talents,” he said.

Siva .V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, said a lot of students from government schools became famous space scientists. Former Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu, who felicitated the students, said the students should be closely monitored as they were capable of reaching great heights. “Everyone is born with talents. Only exposure and opportunity will make them great,” he said.

The entire initiative was coordinated by Agathiya Rocket Science Programme. The visas and travel arrangements are made by P. Thangappan,  Secretary General of Indo Russian Center for Culture and Industries (IRCCI).

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.