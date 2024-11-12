 />
T.N. govt. sanctions funds to implement framework for flood protection work

The funds are to be utilised for the implementation and monitoring of an environmental and social management framework for flood protection work in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts

Published - November 12, 2024 06:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has granted administrative sanction for ₹1.09 crore for the implementation and monitoring of an environmental and social management framework for flood protection work in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram districts based on the vulnerability met in 2021 and 2023.

The funds are also to be utilised for the implementation and monitoring of an environmental and social management framework for the permanent restoration of structures damaged during the floods in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Tenkasi districts in December 2023.

As per the World Bank norms, environmental and social safeguard activities were to be carried out for taking up permanent restoration work under the Contingency Emergency Response Component (CERC) of the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP).

The State government had in July this year requested the Union Ministry of Finance for permission to activate the CERC in the World Bank-assisted TNIAMP to avail about ₹499 crore towards flood restoration work. The Government of India had recommended the same.

A total of 312 works have been identified to be taken up for permanent restoration in six TNIAMP sub basins – Chittar, Pachaiyar, Lower Tamiraparani, Nambiyar, Kallar, and Gadananadhi – and 13 works covering Araniyar, Kosasthalaiyar, Adyar, and Cooum.

“The permanent restoration flood works are in progress. The implementation of environmental activities are also to be carried out concurrently with the flood restoration works,” a G.O. issued in this regard by the Water Resources Department said.

