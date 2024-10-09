ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. govt. releases ₹100 crore to pay Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan staff

Updated - October 09, 2024 03:46 pm IST - CHENNAI

Meghna M.

Employees of the Integrated School Education Department, who work in various departments on consolidated payment, staged a demonstration in Thoothukudi on Wednesday (October 9) over the non-disbursal of salary for the month of September | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) released ₹100 crore under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) fund to pay the salaries of employees.

According to sources, the funds were released from the State’s share of 40% to pay the salaries of over 30,000 employees. However, this funding would only cover the salaries and not the schemes run under SSA, including scholarship for children with disabilities and teacher training.

Centre’s share of funds for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan delayed; over 20,000 unpaid

The project approval board has allotted a total of ₹3,586 crore for the scheme. The Union government would contribute ₹2,152 crore (which is released in four instalments), and the State, ₹1,434 crore. However, the Tamil Nadu government is yet to receive the first instalment of ₹573 crore from the Centre, which should have been disbursed by June this year.

The teachers and non-teaching staff under the scheme staged a protest across Tamil Nadu, demanding that their salaries be disbursed from the State’s fund. Over 1,000 SSA staff had protested in Chennai.

Samagra Shiksha: Steps will be taken to resolve issue of unpaid salaries, says Udhayanidhi

Speaking at an event, the president of Teacher Educator Association, C. Murugan, said, “We are glad that the Tamil Nadu government has disbursed our salaries. However, the Centre must release its share of the fund as it is crucial for other schemes to continue, which impacts a child’s progress.”

Stating that this might be a recurring event, the president of Part Time Teachers Association, B. Murgadass, said, “We will continue to protest if our salaries are withheld next month too.”

