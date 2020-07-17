T.N. govt. procures high flow nasal cannulas to help patients in respiratory distress

CHENNAI

‘It is possible to provide 60 litres of oxygen per minute to patients with the device’

The State government is procuring 2,414 high flow nasal cannulas at a cost of ₹76.55 crore through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). Of this, the State has so far received 530 devices.

In a press release, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said work to ready beds with oxygen points for COVID-19 patients in whom the lungs were affected was in progress. The Chief Minister had already sanctioned ₹150 crore for the work that has been taken up on a war footing.

In the meantime, an order to procure high flow nasal cannulas was placed through the TNMSC. Usually, patients in respiratory distress are provided oxygen supply through pipelines whenever they require support. A maximum of 12 litres of oxygen can be provided per minute. Through the high flow cannulas, it is possible to provide 60 litres of oxygen per minute to patients.

The high flow oxygen therapy would help in reducing respiratory distress in patients. It would also help the affected lungs to recover quickly. In addition, patients could put on the cannula on their own whenever they required oxygen supply, he added.

He said the high flow nasal cannulas would be procured as per requirements, in a phased manner.