T.N. govt. procures high flow nasal cannulas to help patients in respiratory distress

The State government is procuring 2,414 high flow nasal cannulas at a cost of ₹76.55 crore through the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC). Of this, the State has so far received 530 devices.
In a press release, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said work to ready beds with oxygen points for COVID-19 patients in whom the lungs were affected was in progress. The Chief Minister had already sanctioned ₹150 crore for the work that has been taken up on a war footing.
In the meantime, an order to procure high flow nasal cannulas was placed through the TNMSC. Usually, patients in respiratory distress are provided oxygen supply through pipelines whenever they require support. A maximum of 12 litres of oxygen can be provided per minute. Through the high flow cannulas, it is possible to provide 60 litres of oxygen per minute to patients.
The high flow oxygen therapy would help in reducing respiratory distress in patients. It would also help the affected lungs to recover quickly. In addition, patients could put on the cannula on their own whenever they required oxygen supply, he added.
He said the high flow nasal cannulas would be procured as per requirements, in a phased manner.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath