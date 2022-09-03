T.N. govt permits admitting students beyond sanctioned strength in arts and science colleges

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department has issued orders to permit arts and science colleges in the State to admit students beyond the sanctioned strength for the academic year 2022-23.

According to the orders, government colleges would be allowed to admit 20% more students than the sanctioned strength in arts and science courses, depending on the availability of labs. All departments in government-aided colleges will be allowed to take in 15% more students and self-financing colleges will be allowed to take in 10% more.

The government allowed a similar permission last year too. For the academic year 2021-22, government colleges were allowed to permit 25% more students than the sanctioned strength, while government-aided and self-financing colleges were allowed 15%.

The orders for the present academic year have been issued as per the request from the office of the Director of Collegiate Education (DCE), citing an increase in the number of applications. The DCE had said that the increase in seats in government colleges would allow more students from rural areas and underprivileged background to pursue higher education.

While the DCE had requested for an increase of 25% in government colleges and 15% in government-aided and private colleges like last year, the Principal Secretary of Higher Education, in the orders issued, had permitted 20% in government colleges, 15% in government-aided and 10% in private colleges.

All the colleges have been asked to obtain permission from the universities they are affiliated to, regarding the increased intake. Government-aided and self-financing colleges have been asked to share with the government the college-wise details of additional number of students admitted.