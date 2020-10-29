TN govt keen to expand IT sector between Madurai and Kanniyakumari districts: Minister

“HCL, Honeywell are among top corporates who have mega expansion plans to their existing operations”

The State government is eager to work with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to facilitate rapid industrial growth between Madurai and Kanniyakumari, said Revenue and Information Technology Minister R B Udayakumar here on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the two-day "CII Connect Madurai 2020 - developing southern Tamil Nadu as a value added ICT destination" organised by the CII, he said that the steps taken by the TN government over the last five to nine years had spurred many small and medium industries, besides major IT firms, to show interest in setting up shop in the southern districts of Tamil Nadu.

HCL, Honeywell are among top corporates who have mega expansion plans to their existing operations here. Likewise, new players too have come up in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Nagercoil, he said.

The government is committed to put infrastructural facilities in place, Mr. Udayakumar said and added that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the IT and IT enabled services had come out with good results in their quarterly performance reports in the State.

He was confident that TN would become the ICT hub of south Asia. It is just a matter of time. With the technical expertise available here, the contribution would be phenomenal. Towards achieving this objective, the government had been according top priority for creating a knowledge driven eco-system, leverage entrepreneurship and promote socially inclusive growth.

The exports in the IT sector in the State had marginally increased by 12 % from Rs 1.23 lakh crore to Rs 1.39 lakh crore in 2019-20. Apart from Chennai, the Tier-2 cities had also shown good results that many preferred to take up jobs in southern districts. The ELCOSEZs was a classic example of providing jobs to the IT graduates that 94000 got placements, Mr. Udayakumar said.