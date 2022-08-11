T.N. govt. issues guidelines to prevent fraudulent registrations

The action comes after a property of Meenakshi-Sundareswarar temple was registered deceitfully

To prevent fraudulent registrations, the Tamil Nadu government has issued fresh guidelines for registration of properties located in the jurisdiction of different Sub-Registrar offices.

The guidelines follow the registration of a property belonging to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai, along with a smaller property located at Murappanadu in Thoothukudi district.

Fake documents

A gang had allegedly prepared documents for transfer of a smaller property at Murappanadu and presented a sale deed involving the Madurai temple property. The registering authority allowed the registration, going by provisions under Section 28 of the Registration Act, 1908, which state that if a document comprising two different properties falling within the jurisdiction of two different Sub-Registrars is presented, it can be registered by either of the Sub-Registrar Offices.

Ironically, the property belonging to the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple was registered again in favour of another person who presented two different property sale deeds in the Sub-Registrar Office at Vadamadurai in Dindigul district.

In both cases, the registering authorities failed to verify with the Chokkikulam Sub-Registrar, Madurai, under whose jurisdiction the temple property is located, on the ownership of the asset. And in both cases, the persons who claimed to be the owners of the smaller properties at Murappanadu and Vadamadurai were fictitious.

Revised norms

In a circular, the Inspector-General of Registration said, “No registering officer shall accept for registration a deed containing more than one property situated in the jurisdiction of different Sub-Registrar offices, if the owners/sellers of the properties are different.”

However, the norm would not be applicable to deposit of title deed or mortgage executed in favour of banks or non-banking financial institutions, exchange deed, power of attorney and partition deeds. But such documents would compulsorily be kept pending and a status report would be obtained from the Sub-Registrar offices concerned.

The circular said any violation of the rule would be viewed seriously and the District Registrars concerned would be held responsible for such inappropriate registrations in their jurisdictions.