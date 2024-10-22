GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. govt. introduces ‘Amudham Plus’ provisions hamper with 15 items

The hamper from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is aimed at catering to the needs of a family for a month

Published - October 22, 2024 04:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced an ‘Amudham Plus’ provisions hamper that contains 15 items to be sold through the Amudham departmental stores at a cost of ₹499 per unit. The hamper from the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation is aimed at catering to the needs of a family for a month. The ‘Amudham Plus’ provisions hamper is expected to benefit citizens, especially during the Deepavali festival season.

State Food Minister R. Sakkarapani launched the ‘Amudham Plus’ provisions hamper at the Amudham branch in Gopalapuram in Chennai on Tuesday (October 22, 2024). In the first phase, ‘Amudham Plus’ provisions hampers would be made available in Amudham Makkal branches in Gopalapuram, Anna Nagar, and Periyar Nagar, and its branches in Adyar, Choolaimedu, Chinthadripet, K.K. Nagar, and Nandanam, an official release said.

Published - October 22, 2024 04:04 pm IST

