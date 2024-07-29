GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. govt. increases assistance to kin of fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Compensation for boats seized by Lankan authorities has also been hiked

Published - July 29, 2024 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced a slew of measures for the fishermen who have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The government has increased the daily allowance given to families of each of the fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy from the existing ₹250 to ₹350. The assistance is provided through the respective District Collectors.

The State government has also decided to increase the compensation granted to owners of the mechanised boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy, from the existing ₹5 lakh to ₹6 lakh. In case of fibre boats, the compensation has been increased from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

An official release said a detailed project report would be prepared, and inspections undertaken for desilting areas around the Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram.

The announcements followed a meeting of representatives of fishermen associations with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Secretariat in Chennai on July 26, Friday.

The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to MPs from Tamil Nadu to raise the issue of arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu in Parliament. Mr. Stalin also advised a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu to meet the Union Minister for External Affairs for a “permanent solution” to this issue.

Mr. Stalin has been consistently raising the issue of arrest of fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy.

