TN Govt. implements new insurance scheme for its employees

The Tamil Nadu government has issued a G.O. for implementing the New Health Insurance Scheme, 2021 for employees of the State government departments, State Public Sector Undertakings, statutory boards, local bodies, State government universities, among others and their eligible family members.

The United India Insurance Company Limited, Chennai would execute the agreement with the Tamil Nadu government, following the recommendation of the Tender Scrutinising Committee, the G.O. stated. It would cover 203 approved treatments and surgeries with 1,169 empanelled hospitals.

"The annual premium payable by the Government to the United India Insurance Company, Chennai shall be at the rate of ₹3,240 [plus Goods and Services Tax as applicable from time to time] per employee, per annum for the block period of four years from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2025," it said.

The overall limit of assistance, would be up to ₹10 lakh for a family in a block of four years under this scheme.

The annual premium initially paid by the government would be recovered from the employee at the rate of ₹300 a month (₹295 subscription for NHIS + ₹5 contribution for corpus fund) by deduction in monthly salary from the month of July 2021. The insurance company would arrange to issue identity cards to cover all the eligible beneficiaries.

Pay wards of government hospitals and private hospitals would be covered under the scheme. At least three institutions (excluding government hospitals) each located in Puducherry, Bengaluru, Thiruvananthapuram and New Delhi would also be covered.

In 2016, the State government had implemented New Health Insurance Scheme, 2016 to provide health care for the above categories for four years between July 2016 and June 2020. Later, it was extended for a year up to June 30, 2021.

For more details of the New Health Insurance Scheme, 2021, access the G.O. on The Hindu portal at: https://bit.ly/tngo7121