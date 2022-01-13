T.N. govt. hikes DA for temple staff

10,000 permanent employees to benefit from the announcement

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday ordered a 14% increase in the Dearness Allowance for permanent staff of temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department whose annual revenue is over ₹1 lakh.

An official release said around 10,000 permanent staff would benefit from the announcement.

The State Government also increased the special ex-gratia being granted as a Pongal gift to all full-time and part-time employees, those on consolidated pay and daily-wage labourers, from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.