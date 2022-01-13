Tamil Nadu

T.N. govt. hikes DA for temple staff

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday ordered a 14% increase in the Dearness Allowance for permanent staff of temples under the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department whose annual revenue is over ₹1 lakh.

An official release said around 10,000 permanent staff would benefit from the announcement.

The State Government also increased the special ex-gratia being granted as a Pongal gift to all full-time and part-time employees, those on consolidated pay and daily-wage labourers, from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 13, 2022 1:38:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-govt-hikes-da-for-temple-staff/article38262474.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY