Granted a month’s ordinary leave to Nalini, T.N. govt. tells HC

S. Nalini

23 December 2021 13:48 IST

The State government on Thursday, December 23, 2021 told the Madras High Court that it has passed orders on Wednesday granting a month’s ordinary leave to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict S. Nalini for taking care of her octogenarian mother residing at Brahmapuram in Vellore.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices P.N. Prakash and R. Hemalatha, State Public Prosecutor (SPP) Hasan Mohammed Jinnah said, the convict would be allowed to step out of the prison after complying with certain formalities and the conditions that had been imposed for grant of leave.

The submissions were made during the hearing of a writ petition filed by the convict’s mother S. Padma seeking a direction to the government to consider two representations made by her daughter for grant of ordinary leave. Petitioner’s counsel M. Radhakrishnan withdrew the case after the submission made by the SPP.

The prosecutor also told the court that the government had already taken a decision to release all seven convicts involved in the case and that a September 2018 Cabinet recommendation in this regard is pending with the Governor.