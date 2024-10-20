GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. govt. has failed to recruit school teachers on time: Anbumani

It must complete the recruitment process at the earliest to ensure quality education for government school students, he says

Updated - October 20, 2024 07:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Anbumani Ramadoss

Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday criticised the State government for not completing the recruitment process for secondary-grade and graduate teachers to fill vacancies in government schools.

In a social media post, he said the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) had not completed the recruitment process for graduate and secondary-grade teachers. To fill 3,192 graduate teachers’ posts, the TRB conducted the exam on February 4 and announced the results on May 18. Despite completing certificate verification and publishing the final list of candidates, the appointment orders had not been served.

Mr. Anbumani said even three months after the exam was conducted to fill 2,768 secondary-grade teacher posts, the answer keys had not been published, which eventually delayed the paper correction process. Not appointing teachers to government schools has severely impacted the education of students. “Students who study in these schools are usually from a weak socio-economic background. The State government should complete the recruitment process at the earliest to ensure quality education for them,” he added.

