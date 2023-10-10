HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. govt has collected details of 84 Tamils in Israel

October 10, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said that it has, so far, collected details of 84 persons who are in Israel.

An official release said that these persons included those who have gone there for education and business, besides a few tourists. Their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Israel with a request to take efforts to bring them back to Tamil Nadu.

According to the release, these people have communicated that they were doing well at the moment and thanked the State and Union government for being in touch with them. The State government on Monday had announced helplines for those stranded in Israel or their relatives living here. The government said they can reach out at these numbers - 8760248625, 9940256444, 9600023645 or through the email nrtchennai@tn.gov.in.

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.