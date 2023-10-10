T.N. govt has collected details of 84 Tamils in Israel

October 10, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said that it has, so far, collected details of 84 persons who are in Israel.

An official release said that these persons included those who have gone there for education and business, besides a few tourists. Their details have been shared with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Israel with a request to take efforts to bring them back to Tamil Nadu.

According to the release, these people have communicated that they were doing well at the moment and thanked the State and Union government for being in touch with them. The State government on Monday had announced helplines for those stranded in Israel or their relatives living here. The government said they can reach out at these numbers - 8760248625, 9940256444, 9600023645 or through the email nrtchennai@tn.gov.in.