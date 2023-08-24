ADVERTISEMENT

TN govt grants tax exemption for Kakkan movie

August 24, 2023 11:21 am | Updated 11:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has granted exemption for Tamil movie Kakkan, capturing the life of freedom fighter and former Minister P. Kakkan, from the liability of entertainment tax payable under the Tamil Nadu Local Authorities Entertainments Tax Act of 2017.

An order issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department said that the exemption was granted after examining the request from Joseph Baby, who has produced the movie through Shankar Movies International.

Kakkan: A Sign of Honesty’, a biographical feature film is based on the life of Tamil Nadu Congress stalwart and former State Home Minister, P. Kakkan. The late leader was known for leading an austere and simple lifestyle, similar to former Congress Chief Minister, K. Kamaraj. Kakkan was Tamil Nadu’s only Home Minister who belonged to the Scheduled Castes.

The movie is being produced, directed and acted by Joseph Baby.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on July 25, 2023 participated in the trailer release function.

ADVERTISEMENT

