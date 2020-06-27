Tamil Nadu

T.N. govt. gave ₹25 lakh to Jayaraj’s family because it is at fault: Stalin

DMK leader says party will seek CBI probe, if needed

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said if the State government failed to conduct a proper investigation into the custodial death of Jayaraj and Bennicks of Sathankulam, his party would approach the court seeking a CBI investigation.

“What is the logic behind Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami’s argument that they died of breathing problems even before the post-mortem report is prepared,” he tweeted.

Mr. Stalin said the government released ₹25 lakh as solatium to the family because it was at fault. “Will the government give similar amount if they were natural deaths? The government should arrest those who converted Sathankulam police station as hunting grounds under murder charges,” he said.

