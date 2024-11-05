T.N. govt. fellowships to support 70 students annually for research on tribal communities

The Tamil Nadu Fellowship for Tribal Research, introduced by the State government, aims to support 70 students, including 45 research scholars, who are working on subjects related to tribal communities. The Tamil Nadu government has recently issued guidelines for granting these fellowships.

While each of the selected 45 research scholars pursuing their Ph.D. or post-doctoral research would get a fellowship of ₹25,000 per month for a maximum period of three years, each of the selected 25 undergraduate and post-graduate students would be granted a fellowship of ₹10,000 a month for six months.

Applicants from any community, who belong to Tamil Nadu and whose parental income limit should not exceed ₹8 lakh, are eligible for the fellowship. The maximum age for applying is 50 years for men and 55 years for women and transgender people. The applicant should have taken admission in regular and full-time UG, PG, Ph.D. and post-doctoral programmes.

Advertisements regarding the fellowships would be published in newspapers, which would also contain the timeline of the procedure. While one committee would verify the applications received, the selection committee would finalise those selected to receive the fellowships.

“In case the number of applicants exceeded the number of available slots for awards, then the selection will be based on the following priority — Tribal students, Scheduled Caste and Converted Christian students, and other students,” it said. In the above priority, the sub priority will be provided to women, persons with disability, and transgender applicants.

The subjects for research to be supported by the fellowships include traditional governance, decentralised governance and tribal ecological knowledge, development policies, tribal interest and entrepreneurship, human rights, land rights and right of nature, tribal family system, values, folktales, music, and cultural preservation.

Women in tribal communities, healthcare accessibility, and political representation; marginalisation, discrimination, loss of land and resources and socio-economic disparities; tribal education and traditional tribal knowledge on sustainable living; tribal health and evaluation of health systems and livelihood in tribal areas; and convergence for financial inclusion are the other subjects that are to be supported by the fellowships.

