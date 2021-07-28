Tamil Nadu govt. constitutes panel for reviving MSMEs

The committee would look into the challenges faced by the MSME in the State

In line with the Governor's address in the State Legislative Assembly, the Tamil Nadu government on July 28 constituted a committee for revival of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which would be led by retired IAS officer N. Sunderadevan.

The committee would look into the challenges faced by the MSME sector in Tamil Nadu and would suggest immediate, medium-term and long-term measures required for the revival of the MSME sector, an official release stated. It would also suggest measures needed to improve loan facility to MSMEs and to boost exports by them.

The panel would look into infrastructure, ease of doing business and manpower-related issues that are affecting the MSMEs. "The committee has also been asked to suggest measures to promote industrial growth in backward regions of the State. The committee will submit its report within three months," it said.

Prof. M. Vijayabhaskar, part-time member, State Development Policy Council, Bindu Anand, former member of RBI Committee on Financial Inclusion, SME Finance and Securitisation, N. Balasubramanium, former chairman and managing director, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), Hemalatha Annamalai, Co-founder and Ex-CEO Ampere Vehicles (Electric Vehicle), Israr Ahamed, regional chairman, Federation of Indian Export Organisations, Anburajan, president, Tamil Nadu Small and Tiny Industries Association (TANSTIA) and R. Anand, Ex-partner, Ernest and Young and chartered accountant and former member of RBI Committee on Asset Reconstruction Companies are part of the panel.

The ex-officio members of the panel are: Secretaries of the Finance, Industries, MSME Departments, Industries Commissioner (Member Convener) and the Chairman, State Level Bankers Committee.

MSMEs are undergoing a very difficult period due to COVID-19 pandemic and also due to various economic factors. In his address in the House, the Governor had announced an expert committee consisting of industrialists, banking and financial experts and government officials would be constituted to formulate schemes for the revival of MSMEs.