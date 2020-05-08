T.N. govt. college teachers welcome extension of superannuation age

The Tamil Nadu Government College Teachers’ Association has welcomed the State government’s decision to raise the superannuation age of government employees to 59 years.

The association, which is also a part of JACTO-GEO, has said that it had been demanding that the government’s norms be on a par with the State University teachers, whose retirement age is 60 years, if not with the University Grants Commission norm of 65 years.

Unlike other government employees, teachers had to put in a decade of service before they could aspire for a position in a government college, the association pointed out.

“The average age of a teacher entering government collegiate service is 40 years and in the last decade there had been only one recruitment drive. A teacher acquires Ph.D degree around the age of 30 years and only if they have 10 years’ teaching experience can they aspire to the post of assistant professor in a government college,” said T. Veeramani, association president.

Across the country, the retirement age of teachers is 65 in six states, and it is 62 years in 10 states. It is 60 in 11 states. Only Telangana and Tamil Nadu have till now maintained it at 58 years, he added.