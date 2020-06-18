TN govt. chalks out extensive plan for complete lockdown

Ahead of the ‘complete lockdown’ in Chennai and parts of Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, the Tamil Nadu government has chalked out an extensive implementation mechanism to make the most of the 12-day window in its fight against COVID-19.
Fortifying Chennai City Police limits with multi-layer checks, controlling internal movement with barricades at critical locations, geo-fencing of home isolated patients and quarantine contacts, use of CCTVs and Aarogya Setu or teleconsultation with police for tracking and more fever clinics are among the major features of mechanism.
A senior official told The Hindu, “We are focussing on two things – controlling the movement of people going to or coming from Chennai, and restricting movement of people within their respective areas in Chennai.”
Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam chalked out the extensive plan, which was communicated to the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Special Nodal Officer and Special Coordinator, the GCC Commissioner, the District Collectors of Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Tiruvallur, the Director General of Police and the Chennai Police Commissioner.
He underscored the importance of streamlining testing and patient management, effective contact tracing, quarantine and containment area management and ensuring the smooth supply of essentials to quarantine houses and in containment areas to make the lockdown a success.
“The public should be made aware that mask use is compulsory, and any violation is punishable with a fine,” he said.
