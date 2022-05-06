T.N. govt., CEGIS sign MoU

May 06, 2022 15:20 IST

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at the Secretariat here on Friday.

“Through this MoU, this Centre will help the Tamil Nadu government explore ways to increase revenue, and efficiency in government procurement and also to review the existing human resources set-up and integrated finance management,” an official release said.

Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were present.