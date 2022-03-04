T.N. govt., CBI nominate officials to be part of SIT to probe wildlife offences

Madras HC decides to wait till March 18 for Government of Kerala to nominate police officials

The State government and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday named officers who could be made a part of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) proposed by the Madras High Court to probe wildlife offences in the forests between Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Since the Government of Kerala was yet to nominate its police officials for the proposed SIT, a Division Bench of Justices V. Bharathidasan and N. Sathish Kumar adjourned the hearing on a related case to March 18 to receive the nominations before passing further orders.

It was last month that the Bench had proposed a SIT considering the intricacies involved in probing wildlife offences such as poaching in the forests between Tamil Nadu and Kerala and the delay on the part of the CBI in investigating such crimes.

The decision was taken while dealing with a batch of public interest litigation petitions related to protection of wildlife and prevention of unnatural deaths of wild animals due to poaching, electrocution and road and rail accidents.