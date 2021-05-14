T.N. govt appoints law officers to represent it in HC

CHENNAI

14 May 2021 01:08 IST

The State government on Thursday appointed 11 law officers to represent it before the principal seat of the Madras High Court and six more before the Madurai Bench of the court.

The appointments have been made on a temporary basis at the request of Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram until the regular appointments could be made in accordance with the Law Officers of High Court of Madras and its Bench at Madurai (Appointment) rules of 2017.

According to a Government Order issued by the Public (Law) Department, advocates P. Muthukumar, R. Neelakandan, C. Harsha Raj, S. John J. Raja, A. Shabnam Banu, A. Dhamodharan, R. Muniyapparaj, J.C. Durairaj, E. Raj Thilak, L. Baskaran and A. Gopinath shall represent the government before the principal seat of the High Court in Chennai in both civil and criminal matters as per the portfolio allocated to them.

Senior counsel Veera Kathiravan and advocates P. Thilak Kumar, R. Baskaran, A.K. Manikkam, S. Ravi and M. Muthu Manikkam would appear before the Madurai Bench of the High Court.